How 'Saiyaara' leads Ahaan, Aneet bagged debut roles over Sid-Kiara
Turns out, "Saiyaara" almost starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani!
But director Mohit Suri shared that Aditya Chopra wanted fresh faces to match the story's vibe.
That's how newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda landed their debut roles.
'Saiyaara' expected to cross ₹300cr by week's end
"Saiyaara" is crushing it at the box office—over ₹250cr in just 11 days. Audiences are loving its modern love story, and it's set to cross ₹300cr by week's end.
Even with big releases like "Son Of Sardaar 2" and "Dhadak 2" around, "Saiyaara" is expected to finish strong, possibly hitting ₹375-400cr net.