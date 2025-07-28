How 'Saiyaara' leads Ahaan, Aneet bagged debut roles over Sid-Kiara

'Saiyaara' expected to cross ₹300cr by week's end

"Saiyaara" is crushing it at the box office—over ₹250cr in just 11 days. Audiences are loving its modern love story, and it's set to cross ₹300cr by week's end.

Even with big releases like "Son Of Sardaar 2" and "Dhadak 2" around, "Saiyaara" is expected to finish strong, possibly hitting ₹375-400cr net.