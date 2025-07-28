'Avatar 3' teaser: Fire Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

The first look at Avatar: The Fire and the Ash is here, giving us a peek at Pandora's next big showdown.

Hitting theaters December 19, 2025, the sequel brings in Varang (Oona Chaplin), a new villain with serious fire powers.

This time, Jake Sully's family teams up with the Metkayina clan to face off against Varang and Quaritch's forces.