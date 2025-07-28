'Avatar 3' teaser: Fire
The first look at Avatar: The Fire and the Ash is here, giving us a peek at Pandora's next big showdown.
Hitting theaters December 19, 2025, the sequel brings in Varang (Oona Chaplin), a new villain with serious fire powers.
This time, Jake Sully's family teams up with the Metkayina clan to face off against Varang and Quaritch's forces.
Trailer shows Varang challenging the Na'vi
Varang makes a bold entrance—literally setting things ablaze and declaring, "Your goddess has no dominion here."
Expect returning favorites like Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana alongside newcomers David Thewlis and Michelle Yeoh.
Director James Cameron promises an "insane adventure" with more emotion and deeper dives into Pandora's world.
Fans are split on the trailer, but hype for this holiday release is definitely building.