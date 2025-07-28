Next Article
Divya Spandana files complaint against online abusers after Darshan post
Actor and ex-MP Divya Spandana (Ramya) is dealing with a wave of online abuse after she publicly supported the Supreme Court's criticism of the Karnataka High Court for granting bail to actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case.
Her post, which expressed hope for justice for the victim's family, led to threats and offensive messages from some Darshan supporters.
Spandana has reported the abuse to both the Karnataka State Women's Commission and Bengaluru Police, listing 43 accounts behind the worst messages.
The Women's Commission has called for a full investigation and strict action.
Spandana also emphasized that legal steps are needed to stop this kind of harassment online.