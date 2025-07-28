Divya Spandana files complaint against online abusers after Darshan post Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

Actor and ex-MP Divya Spandana (Ramya) is dealing with a wave of online abuse after she publicly supported the Supreme Court's criticism of the Karnataka High Court for granting bail to actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Her post, which expressed hope for justice for the victim's family, led to threats and offensive messages from some Darshan supporters.