'Saiyaara' singer Faheem Abdullah signs with T-Series after global success
Faheem Abdullah, the voice behind the hit song Saiyaara, just signed with T-Series after his track blew up on Spotify's Global 50 chart.
The deal covers everything from film tracks to albums and aims to take his music worldwide.
Abdullah's 1st T-Series single drops August 4
Abdullah's first T-Series single, Bichadna, lands August 4.
Bhushan Kumar of T-Series called Faheem's voice "distinct" and praised his sincerity.
For Abdullah, this is more than a career milestone—he hopes it also opens doors for other Kashmiri artists to reach global audiences.