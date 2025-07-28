'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' reboot focuses/on real issues

'There's still room for meaningful storytelling onth TV'

The reboot keeps the heart of the old show but updates it with smarter, more relevant storylines—think real issues instead of just chasing ratings.

It'll be a limited series (so no endless episodes!) and premieres July 29, 2024 at 10:30pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Kapoor believes there's still room for meaningful storytelling on TV, even if everyone's glued to their phones these days.