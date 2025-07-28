Next Article
'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' reboot focuses/on real issues
Ektaa Kapoor is reviving her legendary soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, this time with a fresh spin for today's generation.
The original, which ran from 2000 to 2008, followed the Virani family and became a TV classic.
Now, Kapoor says she wants to use television to tell stories that actually matter and connect with young viewers.
'There's still room for meaningful storytelling onth TV'
The reboot keeps the heart of the old show but updates it with smarter, more relevant storylines—think real issues instead of just chasing ratings.
It'll be a limited series (so no endless episodes!) and premieres July 29, 2024 at 10:30pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar.
Kapoor believes there's still room for meaningful storytelling on TV, even if everyone's glued to their phones these days.