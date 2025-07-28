Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' trailer arrives August 2, advance bookings go live

'Coolie' expected to shatter box office records

Hype is already huge—advance US ticket sales are expected to top $2 million.

"Coolie" features a stacked cast with Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and Pooja Hegde.

It'll release across India in multiple languages, and its international rights have reportedly sold for ₹81 crore—clear signs this one's set to make waves worldwide.