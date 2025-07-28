Next Article
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' trailer arrives August 2, advance bookings go live
Get ready: the trailer for "Coolie," starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is landing on August 2, 2025.
The film itself hits theaters August 14, 2025, making it Rajinikanth's 171st movie and celebrating his incredible 50 years in cinema.
'Coolie' expected to shatter box office records
Hype is already huge—advance US ticket sales are expected to top $2 million.
"Coolie" features a stacked cast with Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and Pooja Hegde.
It'll release across India in multiple languages, and its international rights have reportedly sold for ₹81 crore—clear signs this one's set to make waves worldwide.