Vijay Deverakonda's 'Saamrajya' sells 30,000 tickets in a day
Vijay Deverakonda's new film Saamrajya is already making waves, racking up over 30,000 ticket sales just a day after advance bookings opened.
Directed by National Award-winner Gowtam Tinnanuri, it's a high-octane gangster saga that centers on power and the bond between two brothers.
The trailer—narrated in different languages by Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Suriya—has been trending across social media.
The film to have early shows on July 30
Deverakonda stars as Surya, a secret agent whose mission throws his life off course and leads to unexpected alliances.
With strong buzz overseas, Saamrajya will have premiere shows on July 30 before its big release on July 31.
Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas with music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film drops in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.