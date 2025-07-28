Vijay Deverakonda's 'Saamrajya' sells 30,000 tickets in a day Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda's new film Saamrajya is already making waves, racking up over 30,000 ticket sales just a day after advance bookings opened.

Directed by National Award-winner Gowtam Tinnanuri, it's a high-octane gangster saga that centers on power and the bond between two brothers.

The trailer—narrated in different languages by Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Suriya—has been trending across social media.