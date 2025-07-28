Next Article
'Maaman' on OTT: When and where to stream Soori's family drama
Missed Maaman in theaters? Good news—Soori's latest Tamil film drops on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium starting August 8.
Directed by Prasanth Pandiraj, the movie explores a heartfelt, sometimes tricky relationship between an uncle and his nephew.
It was first released in cinemas back in May and got a warm response from family audiences.
A is a look at cast, directorial crew,, and more
Alongside Soori, you'll spot Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rajkiran, and Swasika.
The film is backed by Lark Studios with some solid technical talent: Dinesh Purushothaman handled cinematography, Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the music, and Ganesh Siva took care of editing.
If you're into family dramas with emotional depth, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.