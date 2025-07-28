'Maaman' on OTT: When and where to stream Soori's family drama Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

Missed Maaman in theaters? Good news—Soori's latest Tamil film drops on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium starting August 8.

Directed by Prasanth Pandiraj, the movie explores a heartfelt, sometimes tricky relationship between an uncle and his nephew.

It was first released in cinemas back in May and got a warm response from family audiences.