'Bigg Boss 19' to stream on Jio, TV: All details here

AI contestants, secret room twist, and more

This will be Bigg Boss's longest season yet at five months.

Khan hosts for three months before taking a break; Karan Johar, Farah Khan, or Anil Kapoor are rumored to fill in until he returns for the finale.

After kicking off on JioHotstar, contestants may shift to TV—so fans can keep up with all the drama across both platforms without missing a beat.