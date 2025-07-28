Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19' to stream on Jio, TV: All details here
Bigg Boss is back for its 19th season with Salman Khan hosting—and this time, AI is joining the house.
The show premieres August 24, 2025, on JioHotstar, featuring Dubai-based AI doll Habubu as a confirmed contestant and possibly India's own AI, Kavya Mehra.
With the "Rewind" theme reviving the secret room twist, this season promises some fresh surprises.
AI contestants, secret room twist, and more
This will be Bigg Boss's longest season yet at five months.
Khan hosts for three months before taking a break; Karan Johar, Farah Khan, or Anil Kapoor are rumored to fill in until he returns for the finale.
After kicking off on JioHotstar, contestants may shift to TV—so fans can keep up with all the drama across both platforms without missing a beat.