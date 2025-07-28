Next Article
Kubbra Sait celebrates birthday with partner, Ajay Devgn shares post
Kubbra Sait, best known from Sacred Games, turned a year older on July 27 and marked the day with a chill getaway in Mandwa village, Alibaug.
She shared relaxed birthday snaps on Instagram—just days ahead of her new film Son of Sardaar 2, which hits theaters August 1.
Kubbra's birthday celebration and upcoming film
Kubbra's birthday included a cozy cake-cutting moment with rumored partner Akash Mehta. Her co-star Ajay Devgn also sent warm wishes by posting their movie poster and a heartfelt note online.
In Son of Sardaar 2—a follow-up to the popular 2012 comedy—Kubbra plays Mehwish alongside Mrunal Thakur and Chunky Pandey, promising plenty of laughs for fans.