Kubbra Sait celebrates birthday with partner, Ajay Devgn shares post Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

Kubbra Sait, best known from Sacred Games, turned a year older on July 27 and marked the day with a chill getaway in Mandwa village, Alibaug.

She shared relaxed birthday snaps on Instagram—just days ahead of her new film Son of Sardaar 2, which hits theaters August 1.