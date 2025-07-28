Blackbuck case: Rajasthan HC to hear Salman, others' appeals together

Back in October 1998, while filming Hum Saath Saath Hain near Jodhpur , Salman and several co-stars were accused of killing two protected blackbucks. The Bishnoi community, known for protecting wildlife, filed complaints. In 2018, a trial court convicted Salman but let the others go due to lack of evidence. The state later appealed those acquittals.

Joint hearing on September 22

Salman asked for his appeal to be moved up so it could be heard alongside the state's petitions—basically to avoid dragging things out with separate hearings.

After some delays, Justice Manoj Kumar Garg has combined everything into one joint hearing on September 22, 2025.

This could finally bring some closure to a case that's been hanging around for over two decades.