'Kaliyugam' on Lionsgate Play August 1: Watch survivors battle foes
Missed it in theaters? Kaliyugam, a Tamil-Telugu post-apocalyptic thriller set in a gritty 2064 India, lands on Lionsgate Play August 1.
Shraddha Srinath and Kishore star as survivors caught between rival factions and tough choices about right and wrong.
Also streaming on Aha, Sun NXT
Already out on Aha (Telugu) and Sun NXT (Tamil) since July 11, Kaliyugam will also be available on OTTplay Premium—so there are plenty of ways to catch it.
Worth your time?
Critics liked the strong performances and visuals but felt the story's pacing could have been tighter.
If you're into dystopian vibes with some emotional depth, this one might be worth your time.