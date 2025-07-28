Next Article
Ozzy Osbourne's last concert was a 'big Irish wake'
Ozzy Osbourne took the stage for one last time on July 5, 2025, at Birmingham's Villa Park with Black Sabbath.
Even while dealing with Parkinson's and chronic pain, he gave it his all for 42,000 fans—without knowing it would be his final show before passing away just weeks later.
His biographer described the night as a "big Irish wake," a heartfelt celebration of life and music.
Last concert was all about fans
Osbourne was known for owning up to his mistakes and never blaming others, according to his biographer.
He always made sure fans had an unforgettable experience at every concert.
His dedication and authenticity left a mark that will inspire music lovers for years to come.