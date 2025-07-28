Ozzy Osbourne's last concert was a 'big Irish wake' Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne took the stage for one last time on July 5, 2025, at Birmingham's Villa Park with Black Sabbath.

Even while dealing with Parkinson's and chronic pain, he gave it his all for 42,000 fans—without knowing it would be his final show before passing away just weeks later.

His biographer described the night as a "big Irish wake," a heartfelt celebration of life and music.