Jr NTR Hrithik's combined war gestation fee slews ₹120-IR

Jul 28, 2025

Big news for War 2 fans: Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan are set to earn a combined ₹120 crore for their roles in the highly anticipated action sequel.

NTR is getting ₹70 crore plus a share of profits from the Telugu version, while Roshan will take home ₹50 crore along with backend earnings.

These deals show just how much buzz there is around War 2 across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu audiences.