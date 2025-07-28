Jr NTR Hrithik's combined war gestation fee slews ₹120-IR
Big news for War 2 fans: Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan are set to earn a combined ₹120 crore for their roles in the highly anticipated action sequel.
NTR is getting ₹70 crore plus a share of profits from the Telugu version, while Roshan will take home ₹50 crore along with backend earnings.
These deals show just how much buzz there is around War 2 across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu audiences.
NTR's total earnings could exceed ₹100 crore
The Telugu rights alone sold for an eye-popping ₹90 crore, with profits split between NTR and producer Naga Vamsi—potentially pushing NTR's total haul past ₹100 crore.
The film drops on August 14, 2025, setting up an epic box office clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, War 2 also features Kiara Advani in a key role.