Narain Karthikeyan's biopic 'NK 370' goes on floors
India's first Formula 1 driver, Narain Karthikeyan, is getting his own Tamil-language biopic called NK 370.
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan and written by Shalini Usha Devi, the film will follow Karthikeyan's rise to making F1 history with Jordan in 2005.
'NK 370' aims to inspire young Indians to chase their dreams
This isn't just another sports movie—it'll spotlight big moments like Karthikeyan's dramatic Macau Grand Prix crash and his trailblazing F1 journey.
With real racing scenes filmed in England and heavy involvement from Karthikeyan himself, the film hopes to inspire young Indians to chase their dreams—even when the odds are tough.