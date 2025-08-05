Next Article
Mrunal-Dhanush's cozy video sparks dating rumors
A cozy video from Mrunal Thakur's birthday party on August 1 has fans buzzing about a possible romance with Dhanush.
The clip, where Dhanush is seen holding her hand, quickly went viral and set off plenty of speculation online.
They were earlier seen at a movie screening
Just before the party, the two were spotted chatting at a Mumbai movie screening, adding more fuel to the rumor mill.
They caught everyone's eye in 2023 at a Tere Ishk Mein event.
So far, both actors are keeping quiet about their relationship status—leaving fans guessing and even more curious.
```