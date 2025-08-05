Soori's 'Maaman' is releasing on OTT: When and where to watch Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

Soori's family drama Maaman, directed by Prasanth Pandiraj, is coming to ZEE5 on August 8.

After its theatrical run in May, the film brings a heartfelt look at a man's tricky relationship with his nephew and how things change after he gets married.