Soori's 'Maaman' is releasing on OTT: When and where to watch
Soori's family drama Maaman, directed by Prasanth Pandiraj, is coming to ZEE5 on August 8.
After its theatrical run in May, the film brings a heartfelt look at a man's tricky relationship with his nephew and how things change after he gets married.
OTT platform, availability, and subscription details
You can catch Maaman only on ZEE5 with an OTTplay Premium subscription (starts at ₹299/month). The plan also unlocks other Tamil titles like DD Next Level and Kudumbasthan.
Payment's easy—choose from PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, or cards.
More about the film
The cast features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rajkiran, Swasika, and Baba Baskar.
With music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and visuals by Dinesh Purushothaman, the film dives into family loyalty and what happens when boundaries get tested at home.