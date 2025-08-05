Next Article
'War 2' vs 'Coolie': Hrithik-NTR face-off gets interesting
War 2 is coming in hot on August 14, and it's already making headlines for its epic runtime—2 hours and 53 minutes, the longest yet in the YRF Spy Universe.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR, and Kiara Advani, the film promises a major action-packed face-off.
It'll have some tough competition too, with Coolie releasing the same day.
Here's how the friendly rivalry unfolded
Fans are loving the playful rivalry online: Hrithik Roshan kicked off #HrithikvsNTR, and Jr NTR fired back with #NTRvsHrithik.
The friendly hashtag battle has only fueled anticipation for their big-screen clash.
War 2 drops in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil—so get ready for an all-out spy showdown!