'War 2' vs 'Coolie': Hrithik-NTR face-off gets interesting Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

War 2 is coming in hot on August 14, and it's already making headlines for its epic runtime—2 hours and 53 minutes, the longest yet in the YRF Spy Universe.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR, and Kiara Advani, the film promises a major action-packed face-off.

It'll have some tough competition too, with Coolie releasing the same day.