Did Mrunal Thakur just shut down 'Raaka' rumors?
What's the story
Actor Mrunal Thakur has finally addressed the ongoing speculation about her involvement in Atlee's upcoming film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. The actor's name has been associated with this project for two years now, but she has remained silent on the matter until recently. However, she neither confirmed nor denied the rumors. Thakur simply noted she hasn't signed a movie in nine months.
Statement
Thakur's response to 'Raaka' queries
When asked about her possible role in Raaka, Thakur said she was waiting for a meaningful role.
She told Mid-Day, "Now, whatever announcement has to happen, it will happen on my social media handle and then I'd love to talk about it."
"I have to spend 120 days on a movie set. So, it's my conscious effort to sign movies that give me not just love and recognition but also creative satisfaction."
Career update
Her busy year in films
Despite not signing any new projects, Thakur has had a busy 2026. She has appeared in four films so far this year, including Do Deewane Seher Mein with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan.
Thakur then starred in Dacoit: A Love Story.
Her latest film, Pooja Meri Jaan, was released on October 2 on ZEE5.
Role selection
Why she hasn't signed any new film in 9 months
Thakur has been inundated with movie offers but hasn't signed any new projects in nine months.
She revealed that she hasn't been able to connect with the stories being offered to her, leading her to take a break from signing new films.
"When I go to bed, I don't want to think that I did bad work," she said.