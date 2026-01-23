Mrunal Thakur may feature in Ram Charan's 'Peddi'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur is in talks to appear in a special track for the upcoming Telugu film Peddi, starring Ram Charan, reported OTT Play. Thakur has gained massive popularity in Telugu cinema, with a string of back-to-back hits in her career. Meanwhile, the film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.
Release schedule
'Peddi' release date and competition
Peddi has completed nearly 80% of its shoot and was originally scheduled for release on March 27, 2026. However, there are growing speculations that the film may be postponed due to the release of Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, which is expected to dominate the box office. The makers reportedly do not want to release their pan-India biggie during this clash.
Film details
'Peddi' cast and music
Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, with Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman, who is expected to deliver a stellar soundtrack. One song from the movie, titled Chikiri, has already been released and has crossed over one million views on YouTube. The makers are expected to unveil the second song soon.