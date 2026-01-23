Mrunal Thakur may feature in Ram Charan's 'Peddi'

Release schedule

'Peddi' release date and competition

Peddi has completed nearly 80% of its shoot and was originally scheduled for release on March 27, 2026. However, there are growing speculations that the film may be postponed due to the release of Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, which is expected to dominate the box office. The makers reportedly do not want to release their pan-India biggie during this clash.