'Peddi': Ram Charan completes long-pending Delhi shoot
What's the story
Telugu superstar Ram Charan has finally wrapped up the much-awaited Delhi schedule of his upcoming film, Peddi. The shoot was originally planned by director Buchi Babu Sana to take place between late October and mid-November at locations around the Red Fort. However, it was put on hold due to heightened security concerns following a blast near the Red Fort on November 10.
Production update
'Peddi' team postponed schedule rather than rushing through the shoot
A source close to the production revealed to Mid-Day, "After the blast, the permission to shoot was revoked, and movement around sensitive zones stood curtailed. The production team postponed the schedule rather than rushing through the shoot." The team returned to Delhi in the second week of December and completed crucial portions of Peddi within 15 days at iconic locations like Rashtrapati Bhavan and Kartavya Path.
Filming strategy
'Peddi' team worked in early mornings to avoid public disruption
To ensure a smooth shoot, Charan and the crew often filmed in the early mornings when there was less public disruption. Now that this crucial schedule is done, Peddi is entering its final leg of production. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and will be released on March 27.