'Peddi': Ram Charan completes long-pending Delhi shoot  

Production update

'Peddi' team postponed schedule rather than rushing through the shoot

A source close to the production revealed to Mid-Day, "After the blast, the permission to shoot was revoked, and movement around sensitive zones stood curtailed. The production team postponed the schedule rather than rushing through the shoot." The team returned to Delhi in the second week of December and completed crucial portions of Peddi within 15 days at iconic locations like Rashtrapati Bhavan and Kartavya Path.