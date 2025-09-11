'My ex-boyfriend is an MLA,' Bigg Boss' Tanya reveals
Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal surprised everyone by hinting that her ex-boyfriend is an MLA, telling Shehbaz Badesha, "There is no MLA like him in the entire country."
She shared that they still meet in secret, but clarified that she does not love any of her ex-boyfriends anymore.
Tanya's shayari chat with Shehbaz
Tanya dropped these personal details during a shayari chat with Shehbaz, just as tensions were rising before the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Known for being outspoken and a bit flashy, she kept her ex's identity private despite some nudging from other housemates.
Tanya also spoke about her almost-forced marriage at 19
Later in the episode, Tanya opened up about her tough childhood—sharing how her mother protected her from an abusive father and that she almost faced forced marriage at 19.
These confessions came after a harsh comment during nominations left her visibly emotional and drew support from others in the house.