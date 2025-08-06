'My Life With The Walter Boys's S02 trailer out now
Netflix just dropped the Season 2 trailer for My Life With The Walter Boys, landing August 28.
Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) is back with her 10 adoptive brothers in Colorado, and things are definitely not simple—expect more family drama and some unresolved feelings.
Trailer: Jackie's relationships with her brothers
The trailer teases Jackie's tricky relationships with Alex and Cole.
She's trying to patch things up with quiet Alex but keeping her distance from Cole, hinting at leftover romantic tension from last season.
The show follows Jackie as she navigates life—and all its chaos—with her big new family.
Meet the cast and crew behind the show
Season 2 brings back showrunner Melanie Halsall along with executive producers Ed Glauser and Becky Hartman Edwards. Jason Priestly is also returning as director and producer.
Fans can look forward to seeing Nikki Rodriguez reprising her role as Jackie, while Ashby Gentry and Noah LaLonde return as the Walter siblings Alex and Cole.