Nair and Mohan wed at Guruvayur Temple, share moments online
Entertainment
Malayalam TV's Ameya Nair and Jishin Mohan just tied the knot in a cozy ceremony at Guruvayur Temple, surrounded by close friends and family.
Both looked stylish (Mohan in traditional kurta-mundu and Nair in designer wear) and happily shared wedding moments online.
Fans and fellow actors sent lots of love their way.
Mohan credits Nair for support
Jishin opened up about his bond with Ameya on Bigg Boss Malayalam, saying she was his constant support through tough times.
He started out playing villains on TV, later joining Bigg Boss as a wildcard.
Ameya became popular as Vedhika in Kudumbavilakku and went on to star in other shows like Pranayavarnangal.