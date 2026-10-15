'Bigg Boss 20': Nakul Dhull evicted after fight with Gullu
What's the story
Content creator Nakul Dhull has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 20 house following a physical altercation with fellow contestant Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar. The incident reportedly started when Dhull heard Qazi Touqeer talking about an earlier incident where he had spat into ScoutOP's ear playfully. After learning that Touqeer had discussed this, Dhull confronted him, alongside ScoutOP, whose real name is Tanmay Singh. Dhull later got into a physical fight with Gullu.
Show rules
Bigg Boss addresses incident
After the altercation, Bigg Boss addressed the housemates and reminded them that physical violence is a serious violation of the show's rules.
Dhull was subsequently asked to leave the house for breaking these rules.
The eviction came shortly after Dhull's entry into Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar.
Post-eviction reaction
Dhull's post after eviction
After his eviction, Dhull took to Instagram to share a picture of himself sitting on a bench in the Bigg Boss 20 garden area.
He captioned the image, "apne 2 din >>> unke 100 din."
His post was accompanied by Sidhu Moose Wala's song Signed to God.
On the other hand, many in the house believed that Dhull had been looking for a reason to fight with Gullu, since his entry into the show.
Team statement
'We want answers about how the news...'
Gullu's team also criticized the incident on Instagram, alleging it was a "planned attack."
They wrote, "We want answers about how the news of a physical altercation between him and Gullu was leaked on Saturday when the actual fight happened on Sunday."
Meanwhile, fans can watch the latest episodes of Bigg Boss 20 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.