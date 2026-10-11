Nana Patekar died of massive heart attack, post-mortem report confirms
What's the story
The final post-mortem report of veteran actor Nana Patekar (75) has confirmed that he died of natural causes, specifically a massive heart attack. The report was prepared by a team of doctors at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Bambolim. As per the final post-mortem report by GMC, the blood supply to the heart was stopped due to a blood clot in the main coronary artery, which led to a cardiac arrest.
Family reaction
Family has accepted medical findings: Police
The police confirmed to IANS that Patekar's family has been informed about the final post-mortem report.
The family members have accepted the medical findings and have not raised any objections so far.
A case of unnatural death was registered by Panaji Police under section 194 of the BNSS (UD No. 62/2026) after Patekar's sudden demise on October 8 morning.
The case will now be closed soon.
Final farewell
CPR failed to revive Patekar
Patekar had informed a family friend about his ill health via WhatsApp around 2:30am on October 8.
He was then rushed to Manipal Hospital in Dona Paula, where he was declared dead despite about 45 minutes of CPR.
The late actor was cremated with full state honors at his farmhouse in Donje, Pune district on Thursday. He received a three-gun salute during the ceremony.
Last respects
Last rites attended by many big names
The last rites of Patekar were attended by several friends and members of the film fraternity, including actors Jackie Shroff, directors Anil Sharma and Aneez Bazmee, and producer Firoz Nadiadwala. A large crowd also gathered to pay their respects.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his last respects to Patekar at Pune airport before heading back to Mumbai.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited the actor's Pune farmhouse to offer his condolences.