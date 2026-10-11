Nana Patekar died of massive heart attack, post-mortem report confirms

The police confirmed to IANS that Patekar's family has been informed about the final post-mortem report.

The family members have accepted the medical findings and have not raised any objections so far.

A case of unnatural death was registered by Panaji Police under section 194 of the BNSS (UD No. 62/2026) after Patekar's sudden demise on October 8 morning.

The case will now be closed soon.