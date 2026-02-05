Nandita Das named in Epstein files, but there's no link
Entertainment
Indian actor-filmmaker Nandita Das was mentioned in the newly released Epstein Files from the US Department of Justice.
Her name came up in a 2015 email about the Lake District Festival in the UK, where she was listed as a speaker.
The same email invited Jeffrey Epstein as a guest, but there's no sign Das ever met or interacted with him.
Other Indian names also appear in the documents
Das's mention is only tied to this one festival invite and doesn't suggest any personal link to Epstein.
Other Indian names like directors Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair also appear, but again, just as part of general event correspondence—not because of any involvement with Epstein's crimes.
The files include all sorts of documents, many just showing who got invited to what, not proof of wrongdoing.