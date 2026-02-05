Nandita Das named in Epstein files, but there's no link

Other Indian names also appear in the documents

Das's mention is only tied to this one festival invite and doesn't suggest any personal link to Epstein.

Other Indian names like directors Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair also appear, but again, just as part of general event correspondence—not because of any involvement with Epstein's crimes.

The files include all sorts of documents, many just showing who got invited to what, not proof of wrongdoing.