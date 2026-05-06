Narayanan defends Mohanlal's brief 'Patriot' role despite ₹24.85cr box office
Director Mahesh Narayanan has spoken up after fans were let down by Mohanlal's short screen time in Patriot, which hit theaters on May 1, 2026.
The film stars Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil too, and even with mixed reviews, it pulled in a strong ₹24.85 crore at the box office in just five days.
Narayanan says cast accepted roles willingly
Narayanan explained that all actors, including Mohanlal, knew their roles from the start and signed on willingly.
He emphasized that Patriot was made to stay true to its story, not just to please fans' expectations.
If some viewers found Mohanlal's brief role surprising, it was because the film prioritized authenticity over hype.
'Patriot' posts ₹10cr opening day
Even with divided opinions from audiences, Patriot earned ₹10 crore on release day alone.
The movie also features Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, and music by Sushin Shyam.