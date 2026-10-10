'Nayyi Navelli': Yami Gautam fights demons in theme song
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming film Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam Dhar, have released the theme song titled The World of Nayyi Navelli. Composed and produced by G.V. Prakash Kumar, the track gives a sneak peek into the quirky world of the movie, which combines Indian mythology with family drama. The song is now available on various music platforms including Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn, and YouTube Music.
Song details
More about the song and film
The song features male chorus vocals by Abhijith Rao, Sugandh Shekar, and Shridhar Ramesh, while Fathima Henna, Indu Sanath, and Aishwarya Anil Kumar provide female chorus vocals.
The track follows the previously released songs Bhabhi Tabaahi and Phata Patakha.
Nayyi Navelli is helmed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma.
It also features Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, and Sunita Rajwar, among others.
Twitter Post
See the glimpse of the song here
Time to enter the world of ✨Nayyi—
Navelli✨pic.twitter.com/aO3z4CNqC6
In Cinemas
This Dussehra
16 October 2026@yamigautam@aanandlrai@directormbalaji#HimanshuSharma@gvprakash@divynidhisharma#RishiPunjabi#RaviSrivastava#SumeetKotian#VijayGanguly#RushiSharma#ManoshiNath#ShipraSinghAcharya…
Zee Music Company (@ZeeMusicCompany) October10, 2026
Director's insight
'There's a little mystery in the music'
Mohan spoke about the theme track, saying it reflects the contrast between a familiar family setting and a fantastical world.
He said in a statement, "We wanted the theme track to capture that contrast."
"There's a little mystery in the music, a sense of playfulness, and something slightly mischievous running through it all."
The film is set to hit theaters on October 16.