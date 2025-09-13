Nazriya Nazim's 'Madras Mystery' to release on OTT in November

Story of the film and other cast members

Set against a dramatic pre-independence backdrop, the movie follows the fallout from a journalist's sensational murder and promises plenty of intrigue.

The cast includes Natty, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Nasser, and YG Mahendran.

With its period setting and focus on social turmoil after a high-profile crime, "The Madras Mystery" aims to pull viewers into one of history's most talked-about cases.