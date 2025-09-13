Next Article
Nazriya Nazim's 'Madras Mystery' to release on OTT in November
Nazriya Nazim is making her comeback to Tamil films after 11 years in "The Madras Mystery - Fall of a Superstar," premiering November 6, 2025 on SonyLIV.
This crime thriller, directed by Ashif Pavapettadayil, dives into the real-life Lakshmikanthan murder case that shook British India back in the 1940s.
Story of the film and other cast members
Set against a dramatic pre-independence backdrop, the movie follows the fallout from a journalist's sensational murder and promises plenty of intrigue.
The cast includes Natty, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Nasser, and YG Mahendran.
With its period setting and focus on social turmoil after a high-profile crime, "The Madras Mystery" aims to pull viewers into one of history's most talked-about cases.