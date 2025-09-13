Next Article
'Bigg Boss Tamil 9': Vijay Sethupathi returns as host
Bigg Boss Tamil returns for its ninth season on October 5, with Vijay Sethupathi once again stepping in as host after taking over from Kamal Haasan following season 7.
Fans love his distinctive style, so the buzz around his return has been strong—and now it's official.
More about upcoming season
This season brings a brand-new lineup of contestants, promising plenty of drama and surprises.
The show will air on Vijay TV and stream on JioHotstar, so you can catch all the action whether you're watching live or online.