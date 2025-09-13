'IT: Welcome to Derry' gets premiere date on HBO Entertainment Sep 13, 2025

Horror fans, mark your calendars—"IT: Welcome to Derry" lands on HBO this October 26.

This prequel dives into the creepy origins of Derry in the 1950s-60s, following Mike Hanlon's grandparents as they arrive in town.

Bill Skarsgard is back as Pennywise, and the series builds on Andy Muschietti's take from Stephen King's IT universe.