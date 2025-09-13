Next Article
'IT: Welcome to Derry' gets premiere date on HBO
Horror fans, mark your calendars—"IT: Welcome to Derry" lands on HBO this October 26.
This prequel dives into the creepy origins of Derry in the 1950s-60s, following Mike Hanlon's grandparents as they arrive in town.
Bill Skarsgard is back as Pennywise, and the series builds on Andy Muschietti's take from Stephen King's IT universe.
Where to watch the series?
Episodes will stream weekly on HBO in the US. In India, you can catch it on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.
Cast and crew details
Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs created the show.
The cast features Taylour Paige and Jovan Adepo as Hanlon's grandparents, alongside Bill Skarsgard, Chris Chalk, and Madeleine Stowe.
Filmed in Ontario, it carries a TV-MA rating—so expect some seriously spooky stuff.