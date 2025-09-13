Next Article
NewsBytes Brief: 'Beauty' trailer--romance, suspense, and family drama
The trailer for "Beauty" is out, teasing a blend of romance and suspense.
Ankit Koyya and Nilakhi Patra play a couple whose relationship hits a rough patch when her father's promised bike doesn't show up.
Things take a turn when she elopes and then vanishes, putting Koyya's character right in the middle of the mystery.
The film, directed by JSS Vardhan, premieres September 19, 2025.
Naresh and Vasuki add to the family drama
Naresh and Vasuki step in as Patra's parents, adding family drama to the mix.
With Shrie Saikumaar Daara behind the camera, expect some striking visuals.
After theaters, you can catch "Beauty" on Zee5 with an OTTplay Premium subscription.