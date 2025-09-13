NewsBytes Brief: 'Beauty' trailer--romance, suspense, and family drama Entertainment Sep 13, 2025

The trailer for "Beauty" is out, teasing a blend of romance and suspense.

Ankit Koyya and Nilakhi Patra play a couple whose relationship hits a rough patch when her father's promised bike doesn't show up.

Things take a turn when she elopes and then vanishes, putting Koyya's character right in the middle of the mystery.

The film, directed by JSS Vardhan, premieres September 19, 2025.