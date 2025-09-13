Shalini Pandey joins Dhanush in 'Idly Kadai' Entertainment Sep 13, 2025

Shalini Pandey, known for "Arjun Reddy," is set to star in Dhanush's new film "Idly Kadai" and says being part of the project is "a huge honor."

She'll be joined by Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay, with the movie promising an engaging blend of powerful storytelling, stellar performances, and vibrant music.

The cast also includes Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, and Parthiban.