Shalini Pandey joins Dhanush in 'Idly Kadai'
Shalini Pandey, known for "Arjun Reddy," is set to star in Dhanush's new film "Idly Kadai" and says being part of the project is "a huge honor."
She'll be joined by Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay, with the movie promising an engaging blend of powerful storytelling, stellar performances, and vibrant music.
The cast also includes Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, and Parthiban.
'Idly Kadai' new release date and other updates
"Idly Kadai" will now hit theaters during Diwali 2025 to avoid overlapping with Ajith Kumar's "Good Bad Ugly."
This marks Dhanush's fourth time directing.
Fun fact: the film's set had a fire incident earlier this month in Theni, but everyone was safe.
Produced by Aakash Baskaran with music from GV Prakash Kumar, this one looks like a treat for movie fans.