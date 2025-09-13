Next Article
'The Bengal Files' premieres in Kolkata amid political buzz
Vivek Agnihotri's latest film, The Bengal Files, just premiered in Kolkata at the National Library. Hosted by Khola Hawa, this invite-only event drew political leaders and cultural personalities.
The movie is part of Agnihotri's Truth Trilogy and dives into the 1946 Direct Action Day riots—a moment that still sparks debate.
Screening amidst unofficial ban rumors
Big names like former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy and BJP leaders showed up, underlining the film's political buzz.
Although there were rumors about an "unofficial ban" from local cinemas, no official block was placed by the state government.
Organizers managed to get all permissions needed for this private screening, even with some regional challenges.