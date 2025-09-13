'The Treasure Hunters': Release date, plot, cast of adventure series

Where and when to watch 'The Treasure Hunters'

The Treasure Hunters premieres exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar this September 15, 2025 (subscription needed).

Expect to see familiar faces like Ansh Pandit, Reenu Debnath, and Garima Chourasia in the mix.

With its urban setting and interactive twist, this show promises a fresh spin on classic treasure hunts—perfect if you're looking for something lively and new!