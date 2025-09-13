Next Article
'The Treasure Hunters': Release date, plot, cast of adventure series
A brand-new adventure series, The Treasure Hunters, is dropping soon—this time with your favorite social media influencers racing around Mumbai to find hidden treasures.
Hosted by Manisha Rani and ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh), the show brings together 10 contestants who'll tackle challenges and team up with locals for clues.
Where and when to watch 'The Treasure Hunters'
The Treasure Hunters premieres exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar this September 15, 2025 (subscription needed).
Expect to see familiar faces like Ansh Pandit, Reenu Debnath, and Garima Chourasia in the mix.
With its urban setting and interactive twist, this show promises a fresh spin on classic treasure hunts—perfect if you're looking for something lively and new!