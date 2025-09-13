Anuparna Roy becomes 2nd Indian woman with Venice Film Festival win Entertainment Sep 13, 2025

Anuparna Roy just became the second Indian woman ever to win at the Venice Film Festival, taking home the Orizzonti Award for Best Director with her film "Songs of Forgotten Trees."

The movie, finished earlier last year, shooting began in December 2022 and was completed in one year, and runs a tight 77 minutes.