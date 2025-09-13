Next Article
Anuparna Roy becomes 2nd Indian woman with Venice Film Festival win
Anuparna Roy just became the second Indian woman ever to win at the Venice Film Festival, taking home the Orizzonti Award for Best Director with her film "Songs of Forgotten Trees."
The movie, finished earlier last year, shooting began in December 2022 and was completed in one year, and runs a tight 77 minutes.
'Songs of Forgotten Trees' will release in India later
"Songs of Forgotten Trees" follows a romantic relationship between two women and draws on stories from Roy's own family. The film will hit Indian screens later.
Up next, Roy is working on a period drama set in 1930s British Bengal that explores women's lives beyond the usual freedom struggle narrative.