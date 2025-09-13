'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Choreographer Shrasti evicted in 1st week
Shrasti Varma, a choreographer who entered Bigg Boss Telugu 9 with some buzz due to her legal case against dance master Jani, became the season's first evicted contestant.
Host Akkineni Nagarjuna broke the news during the weekend episode on September 13, wrapping up a dramatic opening week.
Shrasti received least votes
Shrasti was one of eight housemates up for eviction—including Sanjana Galrani and Flora Saini—but ended up with the fewest viewer votes.
The results were revealed in a pre-recorded episode, while other nominees managed to stay as they received more votes.
Other highlights from episode
Nagarjuna didn't just announce the eviction—speculation suggests he might call out some contestants' behavior, reminding everyone about fair play and respect inside the house.
If you want to keep up with all this season's twists, episodes are streaming on OTTplay Premium.