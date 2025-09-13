'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Choreographer Shrasti evicted in 1st week

Shrasti was one of eight housemates up for eviction—including Sanjana Galrani and Flora Saini—but ended up with the fewest viewer votes. The results were revealed in a pre-recorded episode, while other nominees managed to stay as they received more votes.

Other highlights from episode

Nagarjuna didn't just announce the eviction—speculation suggests he might call out some contestants' behavior, reminding everyone about fair play and respect inside the house.

If you want to keep up with all this season's twists, episodes are streaming on OTTplay Premium.