NewsBytes recommends: Ritika Nayak's best performances to watch
Ritika Nayak is getting a lot of love for her role as a monk in Teja Sajja's fantasy drama Mirai.
The film has brought her into the spotlight, with both critics and fans praising her ability to bring depth and intensity to the character.
The acclaim for her performance is boosting Nayak's reputation as someone who can truly hold the screen.
'Hi Nanna'
Starting out as a model in Delhi, Nayak made her acting debut with Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, where she quickly caught attention.
She followed up with Hi Nanna, showing off even more range.
Now, after impressing everyone in Mirai—set against the Himalayas—fans are excited to see what unique roles she'll take on next.