NewsBytes recommends: Ritika Nayak's best performances to watch Entertainment Sep 13, 2025

Ritika Nayak is getting a lot of love for her role as a monk in Teja Sajja's fantasy drama Mirai.

The film has brought her into the spotlight, with both critics and fans praising her ability to bring depth and intensity to the character.

The acclaim for her performance is boosting Nayak's reputation as someone who can truly hold the screen.