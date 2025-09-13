Family drama 'Sarkeet' starring Asif Ali heads to OTT Entertainment Sep 13, 2025

Sarkeet, the Malayalam family drama, is coming to Manorama Max for streaming on September 26.

Directed by Thamar K V, the film stars Asif Ali as Ameer, a struggling migrant worker in the Gulf, and follows a Malayali couple raising their son Jeppu, who has ADHD.