Family drama 'Sarkeet' starring Asif Ali heads to OTT
Sarkeet, the Malayalam family drama, is coming to Manorama Max for streaming on September 26.
Directed by Thamar K V, the film stars Asif Ali as Ameer, a struggling migrant worker in the Gulf, and follows a Malayali couple raising their son Jeppu, who has ADHD.
OTT platform and streaming date
You can catch Sarkeet exclusively on Manorama Max starting September 26.
Film received mixed reviews from audience, critics
Sarkeet scored a solid 7.1/10 on IMDb and has been praised for its honest take on migrant life and parenting challenges.
Critics loved Asif Ali's emotional performance, though some wished for stronger chemistry between characters.