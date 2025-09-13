Next Article
'Daaba Cartel' actor Sumi Baghel to debut in international cinema
Sumi Baghel, who you might know from Daaba Cartel and Duranga, is stepping onto the global stage with her leading role debut in Songs of Forgotten Trees.
The film is premiering at the Venice Film Festival's Orizzonti section—and it's the only Indian movie in that lineup this year.
Baghel on her role and the prep
Baghel takes on the role of Shweta, an introvert dealing with a tough past. She dove deep into prep—reading the script over and over and talking to people with similar experiences.
Directed by Anuparna Roy and presented by Anurag Kashyap, this project also gave Baghel a chance to meet Kashyap, who shared some heartfelt advice about gratitude.
From theater beginnings to Venice, this moment marks a major milestone in her storytelling journey.