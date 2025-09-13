'Daaba Cartel' actor Sumi Baghel to debut in international cinema

Baghel on her role and the prep

Baghel takes on the role of Shweta, an introvert dealing with a tough past. She dove deep into prep—reading the script over and over and talking to people with similar experiences.

Directed by Anuparna Roy and presented by Anurag Kashyap, this project also gave Baghel a chance to meet Kashyap, who shared some heartfelt advice about gratitude.

From theater beginnings to Venice, this moment marks a major milestone in her storytelling journey.