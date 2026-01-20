'Don't drag my husband': Neha Kakkar responds to divorce rumors

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has finally responded to the divorce rumors about her marriage to singer Rohanpreet Singh. The speculation started after Kakkar announced a break from "responsibilities, relationships, and work," which fans interpreted as a sign of trouble in her marriage. However, she clarified on Instagram that her distress had nothing to do with her family or husband.

Clarification 'They are the purest people I know...' Kakkar wrote on her Instagram Story, "Guys please don't drag my innocent husband or my sweetest family in all this plz!" "They are the purest people I know, and whatever I am today, it's because of their support." She further revealed, "It's a few other people and the system that I'm upset with." "I hope you get it and let my husband and my family stay out of all this."

Speculation Kakkar's emotional posts sparked speculation The rumors started after Kakkar posted a message on Monday saying, "Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work, and everything I can think of right now." "Not sure if I'll be back or not. Thank you." In another post, she asked paparazzi and fans not to film her, requesting privacy and peace. However, both posts were deleted shortly after, leading to further speculation about her personal life.

