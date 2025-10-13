Neil Nitin Mukesh, father buy ₹11.35cr apartment in Mumbai

Neil was last seen in 'Ek Chatur Naar'

The family paid a hefty ₹68.1 lakh in stamp duty plus registration charges, which is standard for high-end Mumbai properties.

Their new home is in Lower Parel, a favorite spot for Bollywood celebs like Abhishek Bachchan and Shahid Kapoor.

Neil, now more focused on finances since becoming a dad, was last seen in Ek Chatur Naar.