Neil Nitin Mukesh, father buy ₹11.35cr apartment in Mumbai
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his father, Nitin Mukeshchand Mathur, just picked up a luxury apartment in Mumbai's World One by Lodha Group for ₹11.35 crore, finalizing the deal in July 2025.
The new place spans 2,044 sq ft and even comes with two parking spots—pretty much celebrity essentials these days.
Neil was last seen in 'Ek Chatur Naar'
The family paid a hefty ₹68.1 lakh in stamp duty plus registration charges, which is standard for high-end Mumbai properties.
Their new home is in Lower Parel, a favorite spot for Bollywood celebs like Abhishek Bachchan and Shahid Kapoor.
Neil, now more focused on finances since becoming a dad, was last seen in Ek Chatur Naar.