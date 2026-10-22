Netflix inks 2-year deal with Bengali streamer Hoichoi
What's the story
Streaming giant Netflix has announced a two-year partnership with Bengali streamer Hoichoi. The collaboration will see every new series from Hoichoi getting Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu-language versions for exclusive streaming on Netflix. The first title under this deal is the horror series The Cursed Temple of Kauriburi, which will premiere on November 6. More titles are expected to follow in the coming months, reported Variety.
First release
More about 'The Cursed Temple of Kauriburi'
The first series to be released under this partnership is The Cursed Temple of Kauriburi, a horror show steeped in folklore.
The series stars Jeetu Kamal, Solanki Roy, and Paoli Dam. It will be available on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the same day as its Bengali premiere on Hoichoi.
More releases will follow over the coming months.
Existing titles
These existing titles will also be available on Netflix
In addition to new releases, Netflix will also stream 14 existing Hoichoi series.
The lineup includes Madam Inspector, Sampurna, Lajja, Eken Sirji, Anjaan Saaye, The Curse of Parnashavari, Bloodlines, The Adventures of Daadi & Jagga, and Raat Abhi Baaki Hain.
Other titles are Achinta: Trial By Law, Shaadi Ka Siyappa, Queens, Parineeta: A Love Story, and Mahanagar.
Genres range from crime thrillers and detective mysteries to folklore horror, social, courtroom drama, and romance.
Joint productions
Joint productions to also be part of partnership
The partnership between Netflix and Hoichoi will also see the production of new original series. These shows will be adaptations of select Hoichoi stories, with Hoichoi Studios handling the production.
The companies said each adaptation would bring in new creative voices. However, no further details about these joint productions have been revealed yet.
Strategic move
This is part of Netflix's strategy to expand content library
For Netflix, this partnership is part of a larger strategy to diversify its content library by adding more licensed programming from outside producers.
The streaming service believes that its global reach, which it claims is nearly a billion people, makes it an attractive partner for studios, networks and creators.
This deal with Hoichoi follows other major licensing agreements in France and Brazil.