Sony Pictures books Netflix as its exclusive streaming home

Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment have announced a groundbreaking global Pay-1 licensing deal. This agreement gives Netflix exclusive worldwide streaming rights to Sony's feature films after their theatrical and home entertainment runs. The multi-year deal will be gradually implemented, starting later this year, with full global availability by early 2029. It will also include select library titles from Sony, further enhancing Netflix's content offerings with popular franchises and upcoming films.

Existing rights Netflix's current Pay-1 rights and future offerings Netflix currently holds Pay-1 rights to Sony's feature films in select territories, including the US, Germany, and Southeast Asia. Some of the hit films from this existing deal include Uncharted, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, It Ends With Us, Anyone But You, and Venom: The Last Dance. This new global Pay-1 arrangement will give Netflix access to a steady stream of studio films for its global audience as it increasingly relies on licensed content.

Mutual benefits Netflix-Sony partnership: A win-win for both Lauren Smith, VP of Licensing and Programming Strategy at Netflix, expressed excitement over the deal. She stated that it adds "incredible value" to their subscribers' experience. Paul Littmann, EVP of Global Distribution at Sony Pictures Television, echoed similar sentiments. He said this new Pay-1 deal reinforces the enduring appeal of their theatrical releases to Netflix's global audience and further underscores Sony's independence and unique ability to create opportunities benefiting all stakeholders involved in this partnership.

