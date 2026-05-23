Netflix to buy US rights to 'La Bola Negra' $4 million-$5 million Entertainment May 23, 2026

Netflix is about to snag the US rights to La Bola Negra, a Spanish-language drama that wowed audiences at Cannes, for around $4 million to $5 million.

This is one of the biggest deals lately for a non-English film, and Netflix plans to give it a theatrical run plus an awards push.

Directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, the movie has been getting lots of praise since its premiere.