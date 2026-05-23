Netflix to buy US rights to 'La Bola Negra' $4 million-$5 million
Netflix is about to snag the US rights to La Bola Negra, a Spanish-language drama that wowed audiences at Cannes, for around $4 million to $5 million.
This is one of the biggest deals lately for a non-English film, and Netflix plans to give it a theatrical run plus an awards push.
Directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, the movie has been getting lots of praise since its premiere.
'La Bola Negra' period-spanning Lorca drama
The film features Penelope Cruz, Glenn Close, Miguel Bernardeau, and Guitarricadelafuente.
Its story jumps between 1932, 1937, and 2017, connecting three men through themes like sexuality, grief, inheritance, and unfinished work by Federico Garcia Lorca.
After some serious buzz at Cannes (with A24 and Neon fighting over it), Netflix came out on top.
'La Bola Negra' Spain October release
La Bola Negra will hit theaters in Spain this October via Elastica and will also be released in France by Le Pacte.
With Netflix reportedly close to securing US rights, expect this Spanish drama to reach a much wider audience soon.