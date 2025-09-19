NewsBytes Explainer: Who is Mirai's costume designer Rekha Boggarapu
Rekha Boggarapu designed nearly every outfit in the Telugu film Mirai, working closely with director Karthik Gattamneni to make sure each costume fit the character's story and vibe.
Her attention to detail helped turn every look into a piece of the film's storytelling.
From academics to fashion: Rekha's journey
With a postgrad degree in constitutional law plus diplomas in forensic sciences and fashion design, Rekha left academics to open a boutique.
After an actor noticed her work and referred her to a film team, she began her film career with Goodachari (2018).
She's since worked on films like Major, HIT 2, and is currently working on Dacoit.
Her design philosophy and approach to work
Rekha is all about authenticity—she studies each character deeply so their clothes feel real.
Her military designs for Major even got Indian Army approval.
In Mirai, she used traditional fabrics and meaningful colors to add subtle layers to spiritual leaders and villains alike.