Akshay-Arshad's 'Jolly LLB 3' review: Finally, a sequel worth watching

Jolly LLB 3, directed by Subhash Kapoor (who also helmed the first two parts), brings together the stars of the previous two movies: Akshay Kumar , Arshad Warsi , Huma Qureshi , Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla. Witty, funny, and well-paced, it entertains thoroughly, and confident performances from the entire ensemble are its strongest aspect. It's a worthy addition to the Jolly LLB franchise.

Plot What happens when Jollys unite to fight for justice? Fierce rivals Jolly Mishra (Kumar) and Jolly Tyagi (Warsi) unite to fight for Janaki (Seema Biswas), whose husband died by suicide after his land was illegally snatched away by Haribhai Khaitan (Gajraj Rao). Her case seems weak and unconvincing until the Jollys step in to help her. The film is loosely based on the land acquisition protests in Bhatta Parsaul, Uttar Pradesh, in 2011.

#1 Kumar and Warsi steal the show and how! Kumar fits the persona of a cunning, street-smart man perfectly, and both he and Warsi are at ease with their respective parts. They are completely in their element, especially in the opening scene, where they try to deceive one another. It helps that we already know enough about both these characters, so we're connected to them right from the first frame.

#2 More on the performances Interestingly, in some scenes, you can see flashes of the actors' real selves. For instance, when Kumar abuses someone, or when Warsi laughs heartily without a care in the world. Biswas does most of the talking through her dramatic expressions, while Shukla is at home in this tailor-made role. Ram Kapoor only appears in the second half, but delivers a terrific act.

#3 Works better than 'Jolly LLB 2' Jolly LLB 3 is a massive upgrade from the second part (which had an extremely weak climax). The razor-sharp dialogues, lack of unnecessary scenes, and Rao's layered character also keep the project on track. The interval block, though, is quite ludicrous, and you can tell that the director surrendered to the temptation of featuring a massive, action-heavy sequence to end the first half.

#4 Negatives: Where are the women? This is Warsi and Kumar's film through and through, so, naturally, Qureshi and Rao (back on the screen after so long) are relegated to the sidelines. This is yet another instance of women being offered token roles, and why even cast them if they don't even get a memorable scene? Women must have more to do than simply look pretty on-screen.

#5 Loses its way slightly in the second half Shukla's track as an angsty, frustrated judge who has had enough of the two Jollys is stretched thin and becomes unfunny after a juncture. Moreover, Kumar is given significantly more screen time than Warsi, and the latter is completely absent from some pivotal scenes. Also, in the second half, the film sometimes loses its way, and the monologue-heavy sequences slightly wear the film down.