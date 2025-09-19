'Khalid Ka Shivaji': Controversial film's ban extended

Political pressure shapes Indian cinema

The film depicts a large Muslim presence in Shivaji's army and shows a mosque at Raigad Fort—points that sparked backlash from right-wing groups and the Maharashtra government for allegedly twisting history.

The Bombay High Court kept the ban but said filmmakers deserve a fair hearing.

This whole debate spotlights how political pressure can shape what stories get told in Indian cinema, raising big questions about creative freedom, historical accuracy, and who gets to define cultural icons like Shivaji today.