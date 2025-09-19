'Khalid Ka Shivaji': Controversial film's ban extended
The government has pushed the ban on the Marathi film Khalid Ka Shivaji for one month beyond September 19, 2025, or until further orders, after protests over how it portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Directed by Raj Pritam More, the movie follows a Muslim boy named Khalid who finds inspiration in Shivaji's legacy.
Political pressure shapes Indian cinema
The film depicts a large Muslim presence in Shivaji's army and shows a mosque at Raigad Fort—points that sparked backlash from right-wing groups and the Maharashtra government for allegedly twisting history.
The Bombay High Court kept the ban but said filmmakers deserve a fair hearing.
This whole debate spotlights how political pressure can shape what stories get told in Indian cinema, raising big questions about creative freedom, historical accuracy, and who gets to define cultural icons like Shivaji today.