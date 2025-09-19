This show has replaced 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' after abrupt suspension
What's the story
ABC has indefinitely suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the host's controversial comments on Tyler Robinson, the alleged shooter of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The network has temporarily replaced Kimmel's show with Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey. This decision was met with mixed reactions from viewers on social media platforms.
Social media reactions
Some viewers were happy, others were shocked
The sudden replacement of Kimmel's show with Celebrity Family Feud surprised several viewers. One Twitter user wrote, "I was shocked to see the Family Feud on instead of Jimmy Kimmel last night!" Another commented, "What a joke." A third user said, "ABC started playing reruns of Family Feud rather than Kimmel. Smart move ABC, Kimmel has been terribly not entertaining for a decade!"
Political response
Donald Trump reacted to Kimmel's show being suspended
US President Donald Trump welcomed the suspension of Kimmel's show. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, "Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done." He added that Kimmel has "ZERO talent" and worse ratings than even Stephen Colbert, who also recently lost his show.
Network actions
FCC chairman slammed Kimmel's comments
The suspension of Kimmel's show comes after Nexstar Communications Group and Sinclair Broadcasting Group announced they would stop airing the program on their ABC-affiliated stations. The Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, appointed by Trump in 2017, had also condemned Kimmel's comments as "truly sick." He later praised the decisions to halt the show's broadcast. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama criticized the current administration's actions as reaching a "new and dangerous level."