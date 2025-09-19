This show has replaced 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' after abrupt suspension

ABC has indefinitely suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the host's controversial comments on Tyler Robinson, the alleged shooter of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The network has temporarily replaced Kimmel's show with Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey. This decision was met with mixed reactions from viewers on social media platforms.

Social media reactions Some viewers were happy, others were shocked The sudden replacement of Kimmel's show with Celebrity Family Feud surprised several viewers. One Twitter user wrote, "I was shocked to see the Family Feud on instead of Jimmy Kimmel last night!" Another commented, "What a joke." A third user said, "ABC started playing reruns of Family Feud rather than Kimmel. Smart move ABC, Kimmel has been terribly not entertaining for a decade!"

Political response Donald Trump reacted to Kimmel's show being suspended US President Donald Trump welcomed the suspension of Kimmel's show. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, "Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done." He added that Kimmel has "ZERO talent" and worse ratings than even Stephen Colbert, who also recently lost his show.